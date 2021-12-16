Dolphins place rookie Jaylen Waddle on COVID-19 list for Week 15

The Miami Dolphins have been hit hard by COVID-19 and it has pushed yet another player to the sidelines for now, as Jaylen Waddle will go on the COVID-19 list, per Cameron Wolfe. The rookie receiver has been having a strong season and his loss is huge in their chances to beat the Jets this week.

Waddle has 86 receptions for 849 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, on a team without a lot of offense. The team did get DeVante Parker back and he will serve as the No. 1 with Waddle likely out. Waddle going onto the list so late in the week makes his chances to play extremely slim. But, running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who were put on the list last week and last weekend, should at least have an outside chance of getting their two positive tests in before Saturday.

Fantasy football implications

Parker makes for the best fantasy play if Waddle is out, while Mike Gesicki should see an uptick in work as well.