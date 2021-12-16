Bears place OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, and STC Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocols ahead of Week 15

The Chicago Bears are one of a handful of NFL teams in enhanced COVID-19 protocols this week and it got worse on Thursday.

Head coach Matt Nagy met with the media on Monday announced that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and special team’s coordinator Chris Tabor have all been placed in COVID-19 protocols. They join five Bears players who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list this week and will work from Zoom.

Nagy himself was sidelined due to COVID this season, missing the team’s 33-22 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers back on Halloween. The status of the three coordinators for their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is doubtful unless they can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Fantasy football implications

I’d generally shy away from starting any Bears players with the mounting disruptions surrounding the COVID outbreak within Halas Hall. Not having all three coordinators present is bound to throw things off on Monday.