 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win all 42 college football bowl games in 2021-22

Here’s how all 42 games look to the wagering community as of now.

By Collin Sherwin
Matt Araiza of the San Diego State Aztecs kicks the ball against the Boise State Broncos on November 26, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of year if you’re a college football fan, and that’s bowl season! Along with family, presents, and a roaring fire to keep you warm this holiday season, we also have quasi-meaningless exhibition football in far-flung locales from Shreveport, Louisiana to Fenway Park.

The entertainment is high, the stakes are low, and until we hit New Year’s Day, the points are as plentiful as the complimentary tickets to fill the stadiums.

The action starts with the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl between Middle Tennessee and Toledo at noon on Friday, December 17th, and goes right through the glory and pageantry of the tradition-rich TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4th. If you’re looking for a gambling angle, figuring out which team wants to be where they are is usually the way to find the winner. Postseason college football is as much about motivation as it is talent and scheme.

Find out who wants to win more, and you’ll usually find the team that covers the spread.

Here are the latest odds for all 42 FBS bowl games for the 2021-22 college football postseason from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2021-22 Bowl Game odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline
Team Spread Total Moneyline
Middle Tennessee +10-105 O 50.5-105 +300
Toledo -10-115 U 50.5-115 -400
Northern Illinois +11-110 O 63-110 +320
Coastal Carolina -11-110 U 63-110 -425
Western Kentucky +3-110 O 66.5-110 +130
Appalachian State -3-110 U 66.5-110 -150
UTEP +11.5-110 O 52-110 +360
Fresno State -11.5-110 U 52-110 -490
UAB +7-120 O 54.5-115 +220
BYU -7+100 U 54.5-105 -275
Eastern Michigan +8.5+100 O 58.5-110 +270
Liberty -8.5-120 U 58.5-110 -350
Utah State +7+100 O 67.5-110 +240
Oregon State -7-120 U 67.5-110 -305
Louisiana-Lafayette -5-110 O 54.5-115 -200
Marshall +5-110 U 54.5-105 +170
Old Dominion +9.5-115 O 52-110 +260
Tulsa -9.5-105 U 52-110 -335
Kent State +3-115 O 59-105 +130
Wyoming -3-105 U 59-115 -150
UTSA -2.5-115 O 49-110 -130
San Diego State +2.5-105 U 49-110 +110
Missouri +3.5-105 O 57-110 +155
Army West Point -3.5-115 U 57-110 -180
North Texas +3-120 O 54-115 +125
Miami OH -3+100 U 54-105 -145
UCF +6.5-105 O 55.5-110 +200
Florida -6.5-115 U 55.5-110 -250
Memphis -7.5-110 O 56.5-110 -280
Hawaii +7.5-110 U 56.5-110 +225
Georgia State -4.5-120 O 50-115 -210
Ball State +4.5+100 U 50-105 +175
Western Michigan -5.5-110 O 56.5-110 -210
Nevada +5.5-110 U 56.5-110 +175
Boston College -3-115 O 51.5-110 -160
East Carolina +3-105 U 51.5-110 +140
Houston +3-110 O 51.5-110 +130
Auburn -3-110 U 51.5-110 -150
Air Force +1.5-110 O 55.5-110 +100
Louisville -1.5-110 U 55.5-110 -120
Mississippi State -8-110 O 60-105 -335
Texas Tech +8-110 U 60-115 +260
UCLA +1-110 O 59.5-115 -105
North Carolina State -1-110 U 59.5-105 -115
West Virginia +3.5-115 O 45-110 +140
Minnesota -3.5-105 U 45-110 -160
SMU +2-105 O 71-110 +105
Virginia -2-115 U 71-110 -125
Maryland -1-110 O 54.5-110 -120
Virginia Tech +1-110 U 54.5-110 +100
Clemson +1.5-110 O 45.5-105 +100
Iowa State -1.5-110 U 45.5-115 -120
Oregon +4.5-110 O 61-110 +165
Oklahoma -4.5-110 U 61-110 -195
North Carolina -8.5-110 O 58.5-110 -335
South Carolina +8.5-110 U 58.5-110 +260
Tennessee -4.5-115 O 63.5-110 -190
Purdue +4.5-105 U 63.5-110 +160
Pittsburgh +1.5-110 O 60-110 +105
Michigan State -1.5-110 U 60-110 -125
Wisconsin -7-105 O 42-110 -275
Arizona State +7-115 U 42-110 +220
Wake Forest +4-110 O 58-110 +160
Texas A&M -4-110 U 58-110 -190
Washington State +2.5-110 O 60+100 +115
Miami FL -2.5-110 U 60-120 -135
Central Michigan +8-110 O 54.5-110 +250
Boise State -8-110 U 54.5-110 -320
Cincinnati +13.5-110 O 58-110 +410
Alabama -13.5-110 U 58-110 -575
Georgia -8.5+100 O 45-115 -320
Michigan +8.5-120 U 45-105 +250
Penn State -2.5-110 O 46.5-115 -135
Arkansas +2.5-110 U 46.5-105 +115
Oklahoma State +2-110 O 45.5-110 +115
Notre Dame -2-110 U 45.5-110 -135
Iowa +3-110 O 44-110 +125
Kentucky -3-110 U 44-110 -145
Utah +6.5-105 O 67+100 +205
Ohio State -6.5-115 U 67-120 -255
Baylor pk-110 O 54.5-110 -110
Ole Miss pk-110 U 54.5-110 -110
LSU +1-105 O 47-110 +105
Kansas State -1-115 U 47-110 -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation