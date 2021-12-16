Odds to win all 42 college football bowl games in 2021-22

It’s the most wonderful time of year if you’re a college football fan, and that’s bowl season! Along with family, presents, and a roaring fire to keep you warm this holiday season, we also have quasi-meaningless exhibition football in far-flung locales from Shreveport, Louisiana to Fenway Park.

The entertainment is high, the stakes are low, and until we hit New Year’s Day, the points are as plentiful as the complimentary tickets to fill the stadiums.

The action starts with the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl between Middle Tennessee and Toledo at noon on Friday, December 17th, and goes right through the glory and pageantry of the tradition-rich TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4th. If you’re looking for a gambling angle, figuring out which team wants to be where they are is usually the way to find the winner. Postseason college football is as much about motivation as it is talent and scheme.

Find out who wants to win more, and you’ll usually find the team that covers the spread.

Here are the latest odds for all 42 FBS bowl games for the 2021-22 college football postseason from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2021-22 Bowl Game odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Team Spread Total Moneyline Middle Tennessee +10-105 O 50.5-105 +300 Toledo -10-115 U 50.5-115 -400 Northern Illinois +11-110 O 63-110 +320 Coastal Carolina -11-110 U 63-110 -425 Western Kentucky +3-110 O 66.5-110 +130 Appalachian State -3-110 U 66.5-110 -150 UTEP +11.5-110 O 52-110 +360 Fresno State -11.5-110 U 52-110 -490 UAB +7-120 O 54.5-115 +220 BYU -7+100 U 54.5-105 -275 Eastern Michigan +8.5+100 O 58.5-110 +270 Liberty -8.5-120 U 58.5-110 -350 Utah State +7+100 O 67.5-110 +240 Oregon State -7-120 U 67.5-110 -305 Louisiana-Lafayette -5-110 O 54.5-115 -200 Marshall +5-110 U 54.5-105 +170 Old Dominion +9.5-115 O 52-110 +260 Tulsa -9.5-105 U 52-110 -335 Kent State +3-115 O 59-105 +130 Wyoming -3-105 U 59-115 -150 UTSA -2.5-115 O 49-110 -130 San Diego State +2.5-105 U 49-110 +110 Missouri +3.5-105 O 57-110 +155 Army West Point -3.5-115 U 57-110 -180 North Texas +3-120 O 54-115 +125 Miami OH -3+100 U 54-105 -145 UCF +6.5-105 O 55.5-110 +200 Florida -6.5-115 U 55.5-110 -250 Memphis -7.5-110 O 56.5-110 -280 Hawaii +7.5-110 U 56.5-110 +225 Georgia State -4.5-120 O 50-115 -210 Ball State +4.5+100 U 50-105 +175 Western Michigan -5.5-110 O 56.5-110 -210 Nevada +5.5-110 U 56.5-110 +175 Boston College -3-115 O 51.5-110 -160 East Carolina +3-105 U 51.5-110 +140 Houston +3-110 O 51.5-110 +130 Auburn -3-110 U 51.5-110 -150 Air Force +1.5-110 O 55.5-110 +100 Louisville -1.5-110 U 55.5-110 -120 Mississippi State -8-110 O 60-105 -335 Texas Tech +8-110 U 60-115 +260 UCLA +1-110 O 59.5-115 -105 North Carolina State -1-110 U 59.5-105 -115 West Virginia +3.5-115 O 45-110 +140 Minnesota -3.5-105 U 45-110 -160 SMU +2-105 O 71-110 +105 Virginia -2-115 U 71-110 -125 Maryland -1-110 O 54.5-110 -120 Virginia Tech +1-110 U 54.5-110 +100 Clemson +1.5-110 O 45.5-105 +100 Iowa State -1.5-110 U 45.5-115 -120 Oregon +4.5-110 O 61-110 +165 Oklahoma -4.5-110 U 61-110 -195 North Carolina -8.5-110 O 58.5-110 -335 South Carolina +8.5-110 U 58.5-110 +260 Tennessee -4.5-115 O 63.5-110 -190 Purdue +4.5-105 U 63.5-110 +160 Pittsburgh +1.5-110 O 60-110 +105 Michigan State -1.5-110 U 60-110 -125 Wisconsin -7-105 O 42-110 -275 Arizona State +7-115 U 42-110 +220 Wake Forest +4-110 O 58-110 +160 Texas A&M -4-110 U 58-110 -190 Washington State +2.5-110 O 60+100 +115 Miami FL -2.5-110 U 60-120 -135 Central Michigan +8-110 O 54.5-110 +250 Boise State -8-110 U 54.5-110 -320 Cincinnati +13.5-110 O 58-110 +410 Alabama -13.5-110 U 58-110 -575 Georgia -8.5+100 O 45-115 -320 Michigan +8.5-120 U 45-105 +250 Penn State -2.5-110 O 46.5-115 -135 Arkansas +2.5-110 U 46.5-105 +115 Oklahoma State +2-110 O 45.5-110 +115 Notre Dame -2-110 U 45.5-110 -135 Iowa +3-110 O 44-110 +125 Kentucky -3-110 U 44-110 -145 Utah +6.5-105 O 67+100 +205 Ohio State -6.5-115 U 67-120 -255 Baylor pk-110 O 54.5-110 -110 Ole Miss pk-110 U 54.5-110 -110 LSU +1-105 O 47-110 +105 Kansas State -1-115 U 47-110 -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.