Odds to win all 42 college football bowl games in 2021-22

It’s the most wonderful time of year if you’re a college football fan, and that’s bowl season! Along with family, presents, and a roaring fire to keep you warm this holiday season, we also have quasi-meaningless exhibition football in far-flung locales from Shreveport, Louisiana to Fenway Park.
The entertainment is high, the stakes are low, and until we hit New Year’s Day, the points are as plentiful as the complimentary tickets to fill the stadiums.
The action starts with the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl between Middle Tennessee and Toledo at noon on Friday, December 17th, and goes right through the glory and pageantry of the tradition-rich TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4th. If you’re looking for a gambling angle, figuring out which team wants to be where they are is usually the way to find the winner. Postseason college football is as much about motivation as it is talent and scheme.
Find out who wants to win more, and you’ll usually find the team that covers the spread.
Here are the latest odds for all 42 FBS bowl games for the 2021-22 college football postseason from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2021-22 Bowl Game odds
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee
|+10-105
|O 50.5-105
|+300
|Toledo
|-10-115
|U 50.5-115
|-400
|Northern Illinois
|+11-110
|O 63-110
|+320
|Coastal Carolina
|-11-110
|U 63-110
|-425
|Western Kentucky
|+3-110
|O 66.5-110
|+130
|Appalachian State
|-3-110
|U 66.5-110
|-150
|UTEP
|+11.5-110
|O 52-110
|+360
|Fresno State
|-11.5-110
|U 52-110
|-490
|UAB
|+7-120
|O 54.5-115
|+220
|BYU
|-7+100
|U 54.5-105
|-275
|Eastern Michigan
|+8.5+100
|O 58.5-110
|+270
|Liberty
|-8.5-120
|U 58.5-110
|-350
|Utah State
|+7+100
|O 67.5-110
|+240
|Oregon State
|-7-120
|U 67.5-110
|-305
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|-5-110
|O 54.5-115
|-200
|Marshall
|+5-110
|U 54.5-105
|+170
|Old Dominion
|+9.5-115
|O 52-110
|+260
|Tulsa
|-9.5-105
|U 52-110
|-335
|Kent State
|+3-115
|O 59-105
|+130
|Wyoming
|-3-105
|U 59-115
|-150
|UTSA
|-2.5-115
|O 49-110
|-130
|San Diego State
|+2.5-105
|U 49-110
|+110
|Missouri
|+3.5-105
|O 57-110
|+155
|Army West Point
|-3.5-115
|U 57-110
|-180
|North Texas
|+3-120
|O 54-115
|+125
|Miami OH
|-3+100
|U 54-105
|-145
|UCF
|+6.5-105
|O 55.5-110
|+200
|Florida
|-6.5-115
|U 55.5-110
|-250
|Memphis
|-7.5-110
|O 56.5-110
|-280
|Hawaii
|+7.5-110
|U 56.5-110
|+225
|Georgia State
|-4.5-120
|O 50-115
|-210
|Ball State
|+4.5+100
|U 50-105
|+175
|Western Michigan
|-5.5-110
|O 56.5-110
|-210
|Nevada
|+5.5-110
|U 56.5-110
|+175
|Boston College
|-3-115
|O 51.5-110
|-160
|East Carolina
|+3-105
|U 51.5-110
|+140
|Houston
|+3-110
|O 51.5-110
|+130
|Auburn
|-3-110
|U 51.5-110
|-150
|Air Force
|+1.5-110
|O 55.5-110
|+100
|Louisville
|-1.5-110
|U 55.5-110
|-120
|Mississippi State
|-8-110
|O 60-105
|-335
|Texas Tech
|+8-110
|U 60-115
|+260
|UCLA
|+1-110
|O 59.5-115
|-105
|North Carolina State
|-1-110
|U 59.5-105
|-115
|West Virginia
|+3.5-115
|O 45-110
|+140
|Minnesota
|-3.5-105
|U 45-110
|-160
|SMU
|+2-105
|O 71-110
|+105
|Virginia
|-2-115
|U 71-110
|-125
|Maryland
|-1-110
|O 54.5-110
|-120
|Virginia Tech
|+1-110
|U 54.5-110
|+100
|Clemson
|+1.5-110
|O 45.5-105
|+100
|Iowa State
|-1.5-110
|U 45.5-115
|-120
|Oregon
|+4.5-110
|O 61-110
|+165
|Oklahoma
|-4.5-110
|U 61-110
|-195
|North Carolina
|-8.5-110
|O 58.5-110
|-335
|South Carolina
|+8.5-110
|U 58.5-110
|+260
|Tennessee
|-4.5-115
|O 63.5-110
|-190
|Purdue
|+4.5-105
|U 63.5-110
|+160
|Pittsburgh
|+1.5-110
|O 60-110
|+105
|Michigan State
|-1.5-110
|U 60-110
|-125
|Wisconsin
|-7-105
|O 42-110
|-275
|Arizona State
|+7-115
|U 42-110
|+220
|Wake Forest
|+4-110
|O 58-110
|+160
|Texas A&M
|-4-110
|U 58-110
|-190
|Washington State
|+2.5-110
|O 60+100
|+115
|Miami FL
|-2.5-110
|U 60-120
|-135
|Central Michigan
|+8-110
|O 54.5-110
|+250
|Boise State
|-8-110
|U 54.5-110
|-320
|Cincinnati
|+13.5-110
|O 58-110
|+410
|Alabama
|-13.5-110
|U 58-110
|-575
|Georgia
|-8.5+100
|O 45-115
|-320
|Michigan
|+8.5-120
|U 45-105
|+250
|Penn State
|-2.5-110
|O 46.5-115
|-135
|Arkansas
|+2.5-110
|U 46.5-105
|+115
|Oklahoma State
|+2-110
|O 45.5-110
|+115
|Notre Dame
|-2-110
|U 45.5-110
|-135
|Iowa
|+3-110
|O 44-110
|+125
|Kentucky
|-3-110
|U 44-110
|-145
|Utah
|+6.5-105
|O 67+100
|+205
|Ohio State
|-6.5-115
|U 67-120
|-255
|Baylor
|pk-110
|O 54.5-110
|-110
|Ole Miss
|pk-110
|U 54.5-110
|-110
|LSU
|+1-105
|O 47-110
|+105
|Kansas State
|-1-115
|U 47-110
|-125
