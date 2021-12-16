Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins placed on reserve/COVID list Thursday

As the most recent COVID-19 outbreak surges around the NFL ahead of Week 15, the Seahawks announced that they placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins were officially placed on the reserve/COVID list. They had been one of the few teams with a relatively quiet COVID news cycle, and now it’s possible that they’ll be without two key offensive pieces approaching Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Rams.

Lockett has previously confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, which means that it is still technically possible for him to play Sunday. It also means that he has, in fact, tested positive and was not just a close contact. In order to be active Sunday, Lockett will need to have two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic — not likely, but not impossible.

It’s not clear if Collins has received the vaccine or not, so we’ll continue to provide updates on whether he could potentially be available in Week 15 as we receive more information.