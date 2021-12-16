Adam Thielen not practicing on Thursday for Week 15

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice on Thursday due to a high left ankle sprain, per Chris Tomasson. Thielen did not play in last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

The star wide receiver will miss second-straight game on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. Without Thielen, the Vikings will lean on the wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Last week against the Steelers, Jefferson had seven receptions (15 targets) for 79 yards and a touchdown. It was the second consecutive game that the young wide receiver scored a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Osborn was Minnesota’s leading receiver with three receptions (nine targets) for 83 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver also scored 14.30 fantasy points in the Vikings’ 36-28 win over the Steelers. Jefferson posted 13.50 fantasy points, which made it the fourth time in five games he had double-digit fantasy points.