UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick is off to the NFL, and will not play in the Frisco Bowl for the Conference USA champions.

UTSA All-American RB Sincere McCormick will forgo his senior season with the Roadrunners and declare for the NFL Draft, sources told @UTSAinsiders. McCormick will not play in the Frisco Bowl.@UTSAinsiders | https://t.co/9KX6IBffck pic.twitter.com/bUh3yQmaq3 — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) December 16, 2021

More to come.