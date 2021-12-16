Kentucky vs. Ohio State on Saturday cancelled due to COVID-19

Saturday’s Top 25 college basketball showdown between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky has been cancelled due to positive tests within the Buckeye program. The game was set to be part of the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and will not be rescheduled.

The marquee matchup was set to be a competitive battle with KenPom projecting Ohio State as a slight one-point favorite before the cancellation. The Wildcats was entering Saturday at 7-2 and coming off a four-point loss at Notre Dame last week. The Buckeyes were headed into Las Vegas riding a four-game winning streak, the first of which came over then No. 1 Duke on November 1.

This leaves the matchup between No. 4 UCLA and North Carolina as the lone game set to be played as part of the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. OSU’s next scheduled game is against Tennessee Martin on December 21 while UK has a home battle against in-state rival Louisville on December 22.