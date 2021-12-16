Russell Westbrook enters NBA health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocol on Thursday afternoon, per Shams Charania. Along with Westbrook, Avery Bradley was also placed into the protocol, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers reportedly have five players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol with games coming up against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. As of right now, it’s not clear if Westbrook has tested positive for COVID-19. However, if he does test positive for the virus, then he’ll be out for at least 10 days or has two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

To fill Westbrook’s spot on the roster, the Lakers signed veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract using the NBA’s hardship exception. Thomas recently signed a contract in the NBA G League and made his debut on Wednesday night against with Grand Rapids Gold, who are the affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.