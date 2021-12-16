 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns QB Case Keenum going on COVID-19 list for Week 15, Nick Mullens next man up

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Case Keenum #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have now placed 20 players on the COVID-19 list and the most recent was backup and likely starting quarterback this week, Case Keenum, per Adam Schefter.

With Baker Mayfield and Keenum likely out, the Browns will start Nick Mullens against the Raiders this Saturday. Mullens did start for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, going 5-11. He’s moved around the league since then, but hasn’t been able to secure a backup spot. In all likelihood, the Browns will try to beat the Raiders with defense and the ground game. But with so many players out, they will be thin across the board.

