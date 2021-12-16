Browns QB Case Keenum going on COVID-19 list for Week 15, Nick Mullens next man up

The Cleveland Browns have now placed 20 players on the COVID-19 list and the most recent was backup and likely starting quarterback this week, Case Keenum, per Adam Schefter.

Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA, @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

With Baker Mayfield and Keenum likely out, the Browns will start Nick Mullens against the Raiders this Saturday. Mullens did start for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, going 5-11. He’s moved around the league since then, but hasn’t been able to secure a backup spot. In all likelihood, the Browns will try to beat the Raiders with defense and the ground game. But with so many players out, they will be thin across the board.