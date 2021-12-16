LaMelo Ball questionable to play Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Charlotte Hornets PG LaMelo Ball is close to a return and is listed as questionable to play in Friday night’s game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Ball has been sidelined after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He had been clear of protocols earlier in the week but wasn’t able to return to the lineup.

The Hornets are almost at full strength after missing a few regulars due to COVID protocols. Ball was joined by G Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee in protocols a few weeks back and all three are back in the lineup other than Ball. He’s the last one left. So if he’s back in the lineup, we can expect the same run-and-gun Hornets.

With Ball potentially back in the lineup, we can expect him to take over at PG and soak up usage. It isn’t really a negative for most of the roster in terms of fantasy basketball. Ball being back is a plus for most of the players on offense, including Miles Bridges.