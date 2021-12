Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been managing a foot injury for much of the season. The injury usually keeps him out one day of practice a week, but he has now missed two days in a row, missing Wednesday and Thursday of this week with his foot injury.

The Seahawks are in trouble at receiver, as Tyler Lockett is already on the COVID-19 list and Dee Eskridge didn’t practice with a foot injury himself. Phillip Dorsett and Peny Hart appear to be the healthiest of the group.