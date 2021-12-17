How to watch Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Bahamas Bowl matchup between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Toledo Rockets. The game is set for Friday, December 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

MTSU barely squeaked into a bowl game, finishing the season at 6-6 (4-4 C-USA), clinching bowl eligibility in a season-finale win over FAU. As one would expect from a 6-6 squad, they’re pretty average at just about everything and not necessarily bad at anything. The Blue Raiders are a very balanced team, rushing the ball just slightly less than they put it in the air. QB Chase Cunningham has tossed 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season, so expect him to need a big afternoon to clinch a winning record for MTSU.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC) is honestly a better team than their record implies. Of their five losses, four of them came by just three points. That includes a 29-32 loss to the No. 5 team in the nation, Notre Dame. Quarterback DeQuann Finn has been fantastic this season, tossing for nearly 1,900 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also added another eight scores and nearly 500 yards on the ground. The Rockets also have RB Bryant Koback in the backfield, who has rushed for 1,281 yards and 18 total scores. Toledo rides a three-game winning streak into this bowl game and has scored an average of 45 points per game in that span.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Bahamas Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Date: Friday, December 17th

Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Toledo -11, Total 49.5

Moneyline: Toledo -400, MTSU +300