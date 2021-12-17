How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl via live online stream

ESPN2 will host the broadcast for the 2021 Cure Bowl matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game is set for Friday, December 17th at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Northern Illinois (9-4, 7-2 MAC) are fresh off a MAC title after being picked to finish last in the league during the preseason. The Huskies like to keep games close and give fans and bettors alike a heart attack. Of their 13 games, 10 of them have been decided by seven points or fewer. They score an average of 31.5 points per game, which ranks their offense 43rd in the nation. That unit is led by former Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi, who’s tossed for nearly 2,500 yards this season.

Coastal Carolina (10-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) had a bit of a disappointing season considering the expectations heading into 2021. They failed to reach the SBC title game after losing to Appalachian State and Georgia State. Still there were expectations for a reason, and it’s because this roster is really good. A 10-win season in the Sun Belt is a great accomplishment to coach Jamey Chadwell and company. The group is led by Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 2,558 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Running back Shermari Jones is just eight yards away from 1,000 and has hit paydirt 13 times this year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Cure Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Date: Friday, December 17th

Kick off time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Coastal Carolina -435, Northern Illinois +330