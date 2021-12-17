What channel is Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois on and what is game time for 2021 Cure Bowl

The Northern Illinois Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play in the first day of bowl season when they meet up in the Cure Bowl on Friday, December 17th from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Northern Illinois (9-4, 6-2 MAC) is coming off a victory in the conference championship when they took down the Kent State Golden Flashes 41-23. The Huskies’ strengths come on the offensive side of the ball as Jay Ducker is a 1,000-yard rusher, and Trayvon Rudolph had a breakout season with 877 receiving yards on 49 receptions and seven touchdowns. Defensively is where Northern Illinois struggled as they rank No. 117 yards per play allowed.

Coastal Carolina (10-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) fell one game short of the top spot in the Sun Belt East behind the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Grayson McCall had another fantastic season as he completed 73% of his passes for 2,558 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions despite missing two games with a shoulder injury. The Chanticleers have one of the most creative offenses in the country, and they rank No. 2 nationally in yards per play against FBS opponents.

Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois: 2021 Cure Bowl TV info

Game date: Friday, December 17th

Game time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Coastal Carolina is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook including -435 moneyline odds, making Northern Illinois a +330 underdog.