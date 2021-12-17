What channel is Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo on and what is game time for 2021 Bahamas Bowl

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Toledo Rockets will kick off the bowl season when they match up in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 17th from Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

Middle Tennessee (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) needed a win in their final game of the regular season, and they pulled it off with a 27-17 road victory over the FAU Owls in the finale. The Blue Raiders lost starting quarterback Chase Cunningham to a season-ending injury in late October, and offense has been a struggle. Middle Tennessee rank No. 103 in yards per play against FBS opponents.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC) won three consecutive games to close out their regular season. The Rockets are led by Bryant Koback offensively, as he has rushed for 1,274 yards this season on 6.7 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 333 yards with three touchdowns. Toledo ranks No. 22 in yards per play and No. 13 in that category defensively.

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo: 2021 Bahamas Bowl TV info

Game date: Friday, December 17th

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Toledo is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook including -400 moneyline odds, making Middle Tennessee a +300 underdog.