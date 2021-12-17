Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be the last twosome off the tee Saturday for the opening round of the 2021 PNC Championship from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The return of Woods to the last event he played one year ago before a major car accident ended his career will be one of the most watched “hit and giggle” events on the PGA Tour in a long time. There was exclusive coverage on the Golf Channel of even the Pro-Am on Friday, and how Woods looks and feels might give us an idea as to when he intends to return to competitive play.

The first round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday, with tee times starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. You can watch first-round coverage from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below is a full list of tee times for the first round of the 2021 PNC Championship on Saturday.