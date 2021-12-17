 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 PNC Championship

The first round of the 2021 PNC Championship tees off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. We have a full list of tee times, including this year’s family pairings.

By Collin Sherwin
Tiger Woods is interviewed by the press after the Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship on the Grande Lakes Orlando course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be the last twosome off the tee Saturday for the opening round of the 2021 PNC Championship from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The return of Woods to the last event he played one year ago before a major car accident ended his career will be one of the most watched “hit and giggle” events on the PGA Tour in a long time. There was exclusive coverage on the Golf Channel of even the Pro-Am on Friday, and how Woods looks and feels might give us an idea as to when he intends to return to competitive play.

The first round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday, with tee times starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. You can watch first-round coverage from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below is a full list of tee times for the first round of the 2021 PNC Championship on Saturday.

2021 PNC Championship, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Team 1 Team 2
10:30 AM Team Beem Team Faldo
10:42 AM Team Price Team Cink
10:54 AM Team Singh Team Player
11:06 AM Team T Waston Team Harrington
11:18 AM Team Furyk Team Lehman
11:30 AM Team O'Meara Team Duval
11:42 AM Team B Watson Team Trevino
11:54 AM Team Kuchar Team Stenson
12:06 PM Team Korda Team Daly
12:18 PM Team Thomas Team Woods

