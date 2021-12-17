Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Northern Illinois Huskies will take the field on the first day of bowl season from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Northern Illinois is coming off a MAC Championship, while Coastal Carolina has one of the most unique offenses in the country.

You can watch Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl on Friday, December 17th at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -11

Point Total: 62

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -435, Northern Illinois +330

Coastal Carolina: (53% of handle, 56% percent of bets)

Northern Illinois: (47% of handle, 44% percent of bets)

Pick: Coastal Carolina -11

It’s tough to find a reason to think Northern Illinois will be able to contain Coastal Carolina’s offense. The Huskies rank No. 117 in opponent yards per play defensively, while the Chanticleers will enter with the second-best offense in the country nationally in terms of yards per play. If Grayson McCall plays in this game, Coastal Carolina should win this one easily.

