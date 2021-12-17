Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Toledo Rockets will kick off the bowl season on Friday afternoon from Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Middle Tennessee won the final game of the regular season to reach a bowl game, and Toledo will enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 17th at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Toledo -11

Point Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Toledo -400, Middle Tennessee +300

Bahamas Bowl Betting splits

Middle Tennessee: (10% of handle, 33% percent of bets)

Toledo: (90% of handle, 67% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Toledo -11

Middle Tennessee lost their top two quarterbacks to start the season as Bailey Hockman left football, and Chase Cunningham’s season ended due to injury in late October. The worst unit on the field is the Blue Raiders offense by a large margin, and Toledo ranks inside the top 25 on both sides of the ball in yards per play. We’ll take the Rockets to win this one with ease.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.