How the public is betting the Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

The first of 42 college football bowl games will get started in a matchup between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Toledo Rockets in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday afternoon, so plenty of bettors should be ready to get the bowl betting party started. Middle Tennessee picked up a win in the regular season finale to reach a bowl for the first time since 2018. Toledo also hasn’t reached the postseason since 2018 when they fell short in the Bahamas Bowl.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to the 2021 Bahamas Bowl? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Toledo is an 11-point favorite according to the oddsmakers, and bettors are all over the Rockets. Toledo is getting 67% of the bets and 90% of the money.

Is the public right? It’s usually not the best strategy to go where the money is headed, but Toledo will cover this number. The Rockets rank inside the top 25 in yards per play on both sides of the ball, and Middle Tennessee really struggles offensively. The Blue Raiders have not played the toughest of schedules, and they rank No. 103 in yards per play on offense, so it’s tough to back them in this spot.

Over/Under

The point total is set at 49.5, and the betting splits are quite interesting. The over is getting 79% of the bets, but 79% of the money is going toward the under.

Is the public right? We will go where the money is going and suggest taking the under because of the struggles of Middle Tennessee’s offense. The Blue Raiders lost starting quarterback Chase Cunningham in late October after Brock Bailey Hockman retired from football in September. Bet the over with third- and fourth-string quarterbacks at your own risk.

Moneyline

Toledo is getting -400 odds to win this game outright, and Middle Tennessee is at +300 on the moneyline to pull off the upset. The Rockets are getting 93% of moneyline wagers and 87% of the handle.

Is the public right? If you’ve read the first two sections, there’s no way we can turn around and recommend Middle Tennessee to pull off this upset. There is not a ton of value in Toledo’s odds to get this victory, but we’ll go with the Rockets to win after losing each of their last three bowl games.

