How the public is betting the Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers finished up back-to-back 10-win regular seasons, and their reward is Orlando in December as they take on the MAC Champion Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday, December 17th in the Cure Bowl.

There are rumors this might be the last game for star quarterback Grayson McCall for the school in Myrtle Beach, as there are rumors he might transfer before 2022 begins. But for now he’s scheduled to play in this one, and that helps secure the Chants as the favorite.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to the 2021 Cure Bowl? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Right now Coastal Carolina is a 11-point favorite, with 53% of the handle and 56% of the bets on the Chanticleers.

Is the public right?

Probably! CCU is fifth in the country in EPA margin, and the four teams ahead of them are Georgia, Ohio State, Cincinnati, and Alabama. While the Huskies are 9-4 and have a trophy, they’re also 83rd nationally in the same statistic. By the advanced numbers, these two teams shouldn’t be on the same field.

Over/Under

The total for this game is set at 62, with 79% of the handle and 67% of the bets on the over.

Is the public right?

We’re a big believer in overs in bowl games because teams play and coach more fearlessly, but giving a great offensive mind like Jamey Chadwell even more time to prepare only adds to the reason here. Anything under nine TD’s we like.

Moneyline

Northern Illinois is a +330 underdog, with 58% of the handle and 19% of the bets on the Huskies.

Is the public right?

It’s a bowl game, so riding with the team that wants to finish their season strong after a title might be the angle? CCU that got denied a conference championship game win for the second year in a row, but NIU has all the reason in the world to validate their MAC title with a win over a more respected Group of Five member.

We wouldn’t put our money here, but getting better than 3-1 isn’t the worst value.

