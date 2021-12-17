How to watch Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley weigh-in via live online stream

In the latest in boxing celebertainment, Youtube’s Jake Paul takes on MMA’s Tyron Woodley on Sunday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight is Saturday, December 18th, but on Friday you’ll have the weigh-in for both competitors. Paul should come in about 190 lbs, while the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley was around 170 lbs. for most of his career.

The official weigh-in for this fight is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17. It will be available on YouTube at Showtime Sports, as well as the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page. The ceremonial weigh-in will follow at 4:00 p.m., and that’s where any trash-talk between these two should start happening. We could see plenty of fireworks live from one of the largest and most profitable casinos in America.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Woodley is a +210 underdog to Paul, who is a -260 favorite.

While Paul has yet to compete against an actual boxer, he is 4-0 in his career, and defeated Woodley by split decision on August 29th in Cleveland. Though this bout was supposed to be against Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy, Fury pulled out due to a bacterial chest infection.

And since Tyron Woodley agreed to the pre-fight bet of getting an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his body to ensure a rematch, he stepped in last week as a replacement.