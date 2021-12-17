When is the weigh-in for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley before their Saturday rematch

If it’s not one of the great moments in boxing history, it’s certainly a moment as on Saturday night Youtube star Jake Paul once again fights former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, this time at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

While the bout will be pay-per-view only Saturday night, the weigh-in is free and available on live stream on Friday afternoon. And because of the occasional shenanigans that happen during these celebrity boxing events, you can follow along and see if anything wild happens.

And if there is drama, will it be scripted or unscripted? We’ll leave that up to you.

The official weigh-in is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17 and will be available on YouTube at Showtime Sports, as well as the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page. That will be followed by the ceremonial weigh-in, which will have a face-off and any associated histrionics. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, one of the largest wagering properties in North America, will play host to the event.

In a boxing ring Paul is 4-0 with wins over fellow Youtube’r AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, former UFC and NCAA wrestler Ben Askren, and his former opponent Woodley.

Woodley is 19-7 in MMA, but lost a split decision to Paul on August 29th in Cleveland. He is a former MMA world champion at 170 lbs., but is now 39 years old and lost his last four fights in the octagon, plus the one to Paul earlier this year for a five-bout losing streak.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Paul is a -260 favorite to win again, while Woodley checks in as a +210 underdog.