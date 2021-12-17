Weigh-in results for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley before their Saturday rematch

We’re a day away from Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fighting their rematch and the weigh-ins are officially complete. Showtime will be airing the weigh-ins later in the day, but the 14 fighters on the card all weighed in officially between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday morning. You can re-watch the weigh-ins here. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. and there will surely be some antics to behold.

Paul and Woodley are fighting at a catch-weight of 192 pounds after fighting a cruiserweight bout at 190 in August. Both fighters made weight, with Paul coming in at 191.4 and Woodley at 189.6. In August, Paul weighed in at 190 and Woodley was 189.5.

Everybody else made weight, with the heaviest fighters being arguably the most intriguing fight. Former NBA player Deron Williams weighed in at 211.2 pounds and former NFL player Frank Gore weighed in at 209.6 for their heavyweight bout.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on the full main card. Paul is a -260 favorite while Woodley is a +210 underdog in their bout. Gore is a -130 favorite while Williams is a +105 underdog. Amanda Serrano is putting her WBC, WBO, and IBO lightweight titles on the line against Miriam Gutierrez and is a -2500 favorite to win while Gutierrez is a +1000 underdog.

Here’s a look at weigh-in results for the main event and some notable fights on the main card.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 weigh-in results

Main card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV)

Jake Paul (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (189.6)

Amanda Serrano (133.8) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (133.6)

Deron Williams (211.2) vs. Frank Gore (209.6)

Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo (139)

Preliminary Card (Untelevised)

Anthony Taylor (167.8) vs. Chris Avila (166.4)

J’Leon Love (197) vs. Marcus Oliveira (198.6)

Jeovanny Estela (149.6) vs. Chris Rollins (149.4)