Full field for 2021 PNC Championship annual family golf tournament

Tiger Woods is set to make his return this weekend for the first time since sustaining major injuries in a car accident back in February of 2021. He won’t be carrying the full load, however, as his son Charlie Woods joins him for the 2021 PNC Championship. This year’s family tournament will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida
The annual family tournament is set to feature plenty of big names, including current stars (and 2020 defending champion) like Justin Thomas, as well as golf legends like Lee Trevino and Tom Watson. TV coverage for the tournament will air on Saturday and Sunday between the Golf Channel and NBC.
2021 PNC Championship field
- Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods (son)
- Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas (dad)
- Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino (son)
- Tom Watson, Michael Watson (son)
- Rich Beem, Michael Beem (son)
- John Daly, John Daly II (son)
- David Duval, Brady Duval (son)
- Henrik Stenson, Karl Stenson (son)
- Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo (son)
- Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk (son)
- Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington (son)
- Nelly Korda, Petr Korda (dad)
- Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar (son)
- Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman (son)
- Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara (son)
- Gary Player, Jordan Player (grandson)
- Nick Price, Greg Price (son)
- Vijay Singh, Qass Singh (son)
- Stewart Cink, Reagan Cink (son)
- Bubba Watson, Wayne Ball (father-in-law)