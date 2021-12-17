Full field for 2021 PNC Championship annual family golf tournament

Tiger Woods is set to make his return this weekend for the first time since sustaining major injuries in a car accident back in February of 2021. He won’t be carrying the full load, however, as his son Charlie Woods joins him for the 2021 PNC Championship. This year’s family tournament will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida

The annual family tournament is set to feature plenty of big names, including current stars (and 2020 defending champion) like Justin Thomas, as well as golf legends like Lee Trevino and Tom Watson. TV coverage for the tournament will air on Saturday and Sunday between the Golf Channel and NBC.

2021 PNC Championship field