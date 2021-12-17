9 Villanova vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The only Top 25 team in action on Friday are the No. 9 Villanova Wildcats and they will officially open Big East play when traveling to Omaha to meet the Creighton Blue Jays.

Villanova (7-3) has struggled against fellow Top 10 opponents this year and were outclassed in a 57-36 loss at No. 1 Baylor this past Sunday. The Wildcats were abysmal from the field against the reigning national champs, shooting just 22.2% on the afternoon. The only Nova player who somewhat produced on offense was Justin Moore, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Creighton (8-3) is also entering conference play coming off a loss, getting edged by Arizona State 58-57 on Tuesday. The Blue Jays held onto the lead for a majority of the contest until letting it slip away midway through the second half. A Ryan Nembhard buzzer-beater attempt came up short at the end. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 16 points and nine rebounds.

How to watch Villanova vs. Creighton

When: Friday, December 17th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -6.5

Total: 134

The Pick

Under 134

These have been two of the more under-friendly teams in the Big East this season and we can expect a good slugfest between them to ring in conference play. Go with the under in Omaha here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.