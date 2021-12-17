Patriots vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Dust off your DeflateGate jokes, the Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots this week. The cast of characters has definitely changed, mostly, but this should make for one of the better games on the schedule this week with both teams playing pretty well and holding onto postseason hopes.

The Patriots are looking for their eighth straight win. They’re coming off a bye this week, so they should be rested and ready to add to their perfect 6-0 record on the road this season. But the Colts won’t go quietly. A week after narrowly losing to the Buccaneers, the Colts had no problems shutting out the Texans last week, giving them their fourth win out of their last five just before they had their own bye in Week 14.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Colts in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Colts Week 15 odds

Spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Patriots +125, Colts -145

Our picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Patriots +2.5

Not only are the Patriots perfect on the road this season, they’re 5-1 against the spread away from home and 9-4 overall.

Over/under: Under 45

The Patriots pass defense is going to give Carson Wentz plenty of trouble, but the matchup that Bill Belichick will most certainly be focused on is stopping Jonathan Taylor, who’s been tearing it up for Indianapolis’ offense lately. New England is allowing an average of less than 12 points per game on the road, and they’ve only given up six rushing touchdowns all season.

Preferred player prop: Jonathan Taylor under 93.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Patriots gave up 270 rushing yards to the Titans back in Week 12, but that was the only time in their last five games they’ve surrendered more than 100 total yards on the ground.

