Cowboys vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

It’s tempting to look at this one and think that anything can happen when two NFC East teams meet, but with the New York Giants’ fortunes sinking fast, that’s just not the case here. They’ll host the Dallas Cowboys this week, and it’s going to be Mike Glennon starting at quarterback for Big Blue, with a possible Jake Fromm appearance or two.

The Cowboys have a comfortable lead in their division, coming off two straight wins. They beat Washington last week, and they’re virtually a lock to make the playoffs. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Giants in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants Week 15 odds

Spread: Cowboys -11

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Cowboys -550, Giants +400

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -11

Dallas is 10-3 against the spread this season so far, and they’ve covered in all of their last eight games against NFC East opponents. With Dallas’ defense playing so well of late, the offense should have plenty of breathing room in this one.

Over/under: Under

Turns Jason Garrett wasn’t the only problem for the Giants offense. New York is averaging barely more than 14 points a game since dismissing their offensive coordinator. Nine of their last 10 home games have gone under. It’s just going to be too difficult for the Giants to score enough points to make the over viable on this one.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

