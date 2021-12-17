Texans vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

In an AFC South divisional battle between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. These teams are playing for draft pick positioning at this point as both have been eliminated from playoff contention. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 19th with the game airing on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Jaguars in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 15 odds

Spread: JAX -4

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: HOU +155, JAX -180

Our picks for Texans vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: HOU +4

The Jaguars are a dumpster fire and head coach Urban Meyer is waving around a can of gasoline. Each week it seems that the wrong offensive gameplan is instituted and the Jags make you question how they even won the games they have. The Texans aren’t in a much better situation, but I think they are in a slightly better space at this time and their offense is at least working properly. Give me the Texans.

Over/under: UNDER 39.5

When these teams met in Week 1, the game ended with the Texans winning 37-21, putting up a combined 58 points. I don’t think we see that kind of offensive explosion in this game and it is going to be ugly. Neither team has scored more than 14 points in any of their last three games. Yuck.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

