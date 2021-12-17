Titans vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans hit the road and travel to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 19th. The Titans are looking to make up ground in the AFC South while the Steelers need a big win to stay in contention in the AFC North playoff race. Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Steelers in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Steelers Week 15 odds

Spread: TEN -1.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: TEN -120, PIT +100

Our picks for Titans vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: PIT +1.5

The Titans came out of their Week 13 bye week swinging as they shut out the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-0 in Week 14. The Steelers spotted the Minnesota Vikings nearly four touchdowns before trying to make their comeback and they fell just short of doing so. Despite the Steelers' woes this season, the Titans' offense will be without a true lead running back and they are down wide receiver AJ Brown. Their defense is mean, but I think the Steelers dig deep and pull off the upset at home.

Over/under: UNDER 41.5

As I mentioned the Titans played the Jaguars last week and put up 20 points and in their two games prior, they scored 13 points in each. The Steelers' offense has been wishy-washy and the only time they have put up a lot of points has been when they gave up even more. This game has the feel of an eventual 17-14 finish and it’s going to be a long day for these teams.

