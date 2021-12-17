Jets vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

So the New York Jets finally have one thing going for them compared to the rest of the league—their locker room isn’t a COVID hot spot. This week, the AFC East cellar-dwellers will travel to play their division-mates, the Miami Dolphins, one of many teams dealing with a long list of key players on the COVID reserve list. Rookie standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle joined most of the team’s backfield on that list on Thursday. However, the Dolphins should have at least a couple running backs cleared in time to play this week, perhaps even Myles Gaskin. That, and their defense, should be more than enough to keep the Jets grounded. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Dolphins in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Dolphins Week 15 odds

Spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Jets +330, Dolphins -435

Our picks for Jets vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -9.5

It might seem like with COVID raging through the Miami locker room that the Jets will have a chance to beat such a massive spread this week—don’t bet on it. The Dolphins are 7-4-2 against the spread this season. Against the Jets, they’ve covered in each of their last seven games against their fellow AFC East afterthought. Miami may be without Jalen Waddle, but they’ll still have DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, etc. And there’s a good chance they’ll have at least a couple of running backs cleared in time for this one. That, and Miami’s defense, will be more than enough to beat the Jets by double digits.

Over/under: Under

Each of the Dolphins’ last five games against AFC teams have gone under. The Jets offense struggles to score points, and Miami’s not exactly lighting up score boards. The under is easily the safest bet in the this game.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

