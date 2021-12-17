Washington vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Fresh off a bye, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to build on an especially strong run of play lately. The Eagles have won four of their last six. Better still, they happen to be one of a handful of NFL teams that hasn’t been ravaged by COVID this week. We can’t say the same for the Washington Football Team. They’ve got 11 players on the COVID reserve list this week, as of Thursday, with the defensive line being hit especially hard. That’s going to make it awfully difficult for Washington to snap its streak of losing its last eight December games against NFC East opponents. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington-Eagles in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Eagles Week 15 odds

Spread: Eagles -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Washington +330, Eagles -435

Our picks for Washington vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Eagles -9.5

Big spreads like this between division rivals are usually a red flag, but with COVID running wild through Washington’s roster—hitting the defensive line especially hard—the Eagles shouldn’t have a problem beating them by double digits. The Eagles have covered the spread in four of their last five games as the favorite.

Over/under: Under 44

Washington has struggled to score most of the season, and they’re on an especially tough streak lately, failing to put up more than 20 points in each of their last three outings. Seven of their last eight games have gone under. With the way Philadelphia likes to run the ball, it’s hard to imagine more than 44 points in this one.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

