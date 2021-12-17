Cardinals vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

After coming out flat against the Rams last week, the Arizona Cardinals get a nice spot to rebound in Week 15 with a road trip to face the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals are dealing with a few player injuries, most notably the news from Thursday that DeAndre Hopkins will shut down for six weeks with a knee injury. They were still waiting to James Conner to return to practice on Thursday too, and center Rodney Hudson landed on the COVID list.

But the even short-handed the Cardinals shouldn’t have too many problems against the Lions. Detroit failed to score more than 10 points last week against Denver, and they’re dealing with a spate of injuries too that includes running back D’Andre Swift. It’s gonna be okay, Lions, only three more weeks left for you.

Kickoff for this one is 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Lions in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Lions Week 15 odds

Spread: Cardinals -12.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cardinals -675, Lions +475

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Lions

Pick against the spread: Lions +12.5

The Cardinals have covered the spread in each of their last seven road game, and on paper, it seems like a cinch they’d do it again this week. However, the Lions have a solid 8-5 record against the spread. With the injuries, it feels like they can wedge their way into a 12.5-point gap.

Over/under: Under 47

Out of the Lions’ last 21 home games, 15 of them have hit the over. Arizona’s gone 7-6 for its over/under total this year so far, but with the injuries to key offensive players on both sides of the ball, getting the over this week feels like a stretch.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

