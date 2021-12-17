Panthers vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t be visiting at a better time for the Buffalo Bills. A popular preseason pick to go all the way to the Super Bowl, the Bills have slipped lately, losing their last three of their last four games to fall to 7-6 on the season. It’s to the point now where another loss could cost them a trip to the postseason. But they should bounce back this week. The Bills are already big favorites over the struggling Panthers, favored by double digits in this one. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Bills in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Bills Week 15 odds

Spread: Bills -10.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Panthers +375, Bills -510

Our picks for Panthers vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Bills -10.5

The Panthers have looked awful in their last three games, even losing to the Falcons last week. They have covered the spread in eight of their last nine road games as underdogs, but that feels like a huge stretch this week.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Six of the Bills’ last seven games against NFC teams have gone over, but for that to happen here, the Panthers offense would have to score points of their own. Even Buffalo’s offense has just been so-so lately, making it hard to get to 45 points in this one.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

