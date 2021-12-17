Seahawks vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road this week to take on the Los Angeles Rams. It wasn’t so long ago that a matchup between these two NFC West rivals would be appointment viewing, but with the Seahawks’ season now a lost cause, it’s a toss up just how entertaining this one will be.

One thing that could really change the scope of this game is the Rams’ lengthy list of players in the league’s COVID protocol. On Thursday, the Rams added Von Miller and others to the list, bringing the total for their team to 25 players. The Seahawks have some COVID issues of their own. They added No. 1 receiver Tyler Lockett and committee running back Alex Collins to the list on Thursday.

Some of these players could be cleared in time to play prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, but it’s going to make predictions, much less betting, on this game a real wild card.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Rams in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Rams Week 15 odds

Spread: Rams -5.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Seahawks -185, Rams +225

Our picks for Seahawks vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: Seahawks +5.5

With so many players on the COVID list, the Rams are bound to be a little shorthanded on defense. That’s where the Seahawks could keep this one close. It’s also worth pointing out that Seattle has covered the spread in 11 of their last 15 games as road underdogs.

Over/under: Over 45

After their offense was stuck in the mud for the middle part of the season, the Seahawks have put up 63 points over their last two outings. The Rams, assuming they have enough of their starters available for Sunday, can obviously put up points too. And when you factor in likely absences on the defensive side of the ball for the Rams, this could end up being a COVID shootout.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

