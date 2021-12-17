Bengals vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Denver Broncos are clinging to playoff hopes thanks to a two wins over their last three games. They’re mostly getting it done with defense, and a little help from a schedule that gave them the Lions last week.

Nothing’s really gone right for the Cincinnati Bengals after their big win over the Ravens back in Week 7. They’ve lost to the Jets and Browns since then, while still managing to pull off a convincing win over the Steelers. Last week, they lost to the 49ers in overtime. This game could actually turn out to be a wild one. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Broncos in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Broncos Week 15 odds

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals +130, Broncos -150

Our picks for Bengals vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Bengals +2.5

There might not be a harder team to peg than the Bengals, but they do have a great record following an overtime loss, winning each of their last five games after such an outcome. The Broncos have failed to cover in five of their last six games against their fellow AFC teams. I’m betting that the Bengals snap out of their recent funk this week, if for no other reason than to keep the AFC playoff race interesting.

Over/under: Under 44.5

The Broncos are averaging just 21.2 points per game this season. Their low-scoring offense and a defense that’s allowing an average of less than 18 points per game should keep this one on the under.

Preferred player prop: Coming soon

