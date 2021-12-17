Falcons vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons trudge on toward the end of the season. This week, they’re taking a road trip to play the suddenly red hot San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons have won two of their last three, notching victories against the Jaguars and Panthers. But that’s legit momentum for the way this team has played this season. The Niners, meanwhile, are coming off an overtime win against the Bengals, their fourth win in their last five games. They shouldn’t have too many problems against the Falcons, but Atlanta’s been surprisingly resilient on the road this season, winning five of seven games away from home. It’s enough to make that 9.5-point spread an attractive bet.

Kickoff for this one is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-49ers in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. 49ers Week 15 odds

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -435, Falcons +330

Our picks for Falcons vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: Falcons +9.5

Betting on the Falcons almost always leads to disappointment, but it’s hard to overlook a 5-2 record on the road. The 49ers have failed to cover in each of their last five home games against teams with losing records. Sure, Atlanta is unlikely to win this one—just look at that moneyline—but they should be able to get within 10 points.

Over/under: Under 46

Four of the Falcons’ last five have gone under, and they’re averaging just 18.8 points per game. In fact, Atlanta hasn’t scored more than 30 since Week 7, and they’ve only done it twice this season.

