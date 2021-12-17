Packers vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Fortunes are sinking fast for the Baltimore Ravens. After losing their last two in a row, their not guaranteed a playoff spot—they’re not even a lock to win the AFC North anymore. So this week, they’re in a must-win situation. And what a rotten game for that to be the case with the Green Bay Packers, arguably the best team in the NFL right now, coming to town.

We can’t even guarantee the Aaron Rodgers vs. Lamar Jackson showdown. After hurting his ankle last week against Cleveland, Jackson was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. His availability is going to come down to a game-time decision. Kickoff for this one is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Ravens in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Ravens Week 15 odds

Spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -225, Ravens +205

Our picks for Packers vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Packers -5.5

The Ravens have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games as underdogs. They could do it again this week, but if they don’t have a healthy Lamar Jackson on the field, that’s next to impossible. Even with their quarterback, it feels like a stretch for the Ravens, considering how poorly they’ve been playing, to get within six against a Packers team that’s arguably the best squad in the league right now.

Over/under: Under 43.5

The over would be a little more attractive if we had a better gauge on whether or not Jackson will play. Then again, it’s not like the Ravens offense has been tearing it up with him lately either—four of their last five games have gone under.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Rodgers over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+160)

Rodgers threw four touchdowns last week, but that was against the Bears. He did it three weeks ago too, against the Rams. The Ravens let Baker Mayfield and the shell of Ben Roethlisberger each throw a pair of touchdowns in Baltimore’s last two games, so Rodgers shouldn’t have a problem getting to three.

