Saints vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Riding a four-game winning streak and looking very much like the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints this week. The Bucs are tough to play at home, where they’ve won their last nine games. The Saints finally won a game of their own, beating the Jets last week to snap a brutal five-game skid that torpedoed whatever faint playoff hopes they might have had.

This is the second meeting between these two teams this season. Back in October when they last met, the Saints pulled off a 36-27 upset, thanks to three Bucs’ turnovers. Odds makers don’t think they’ll be able to recapture that magic, making the Bucs 11-point favorites in this one. This is the Sunday night game this week, with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Bucs in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Bucs Week 15 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -11

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Saints +400, Bucs -550

Our picks for Saints vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -11

The Saints have covered in six of their last seven games as underdogs on the road, but this is a much tougher Bucs team than what the Saints are used to seeing in those outings. Plus, the Bucs defense is the third-best unit in the NFL when it comes to stopping the run.

Over/under: Over 46.5

Five of the Bucs’ last six games coming off an overtime outing have hit the over. Don’t rule out the revenge factor for Tom Brady and Bruce Arians either; they’ll be looking to prove that October loss was just a fluke.

Preferred player prop: Tom Brady over 302.5 passing yards (-115)

Brady’s thrown for at least 360 in his last two. He had 375 yards through the air the last time these two teams met.

