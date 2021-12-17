Vikings vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Two weeks after gifting the Detroit Lions their first win of the season, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road this week to take on the NFC North’s other struggling team, the Chicago Bears. The Vikings won last week, beating the Steelers ... barely. They were on pass breakup away from blowing a 29-0 lead in that one. But they’re still in the running for one of the NFC wildcard spots.

The Bears continue to plod along too. They’ve lost seven of their last eight, but at least they’ve been able to find a little offense lately, scoring 53 points in their last two games. And, unlike the Vikings, they did manage to beat the Lions. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Bears in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bears Week 15 odds

Spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -240, Bears +195

Our picks for Vikings vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Bears +5.5

The Bears have failed to cover in each of their last six games against NFC opponents. But the Vikings aren’t exactly blowing anyone away. In fact, Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread when favored.

Over/under: Over 44

The Bears are 2-4 against the over/under at home, but two weeks ago at Soldier Field, they managed to put up 22 points against the Cardinals. They even put 30 on the board last week against the Packers, on the road, so Chicago is at least finding ways to score lately. Minnesota can too, and eight of the Vikings’ last nine road games have hit the over.

