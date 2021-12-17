NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, December 17

To put things blunt, the NBA is a shit party right now. There are 45 players in COVID-19 protocols as of this writing. There will likely be more players added before lock later on. It’s just something you’re going to have to deal with if you want to play NBA DFS, which I’m assuming you do being as you’re reading this article.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat, $5,000

The Heat are without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler due to long-term injuries. Tyler Herro (quad) is also questionable to play along with Omer Yurtseven. So if Yurtseven and Herro sit again, Dedmon will be in a great spot to smash value again. He had 40.5 DKFP against the Sixers in the previous game when Herro sat. Dedmon is the only experienced big on the roster with Bam out. It also helps the Magic could be very, very shorthanded tonight. Dedmon could eat on the glass.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,800

The Celtics are dealing with COVID issues like every team in the NBA it seems. Grant Williams and Al Horford aren’t going to play tonight. That leaves Time Lord as the lone big left on the active roster (unless you count Enes Kanter and Juancho Hernangomez). Williams will undoubtedly have to play more than 20 minutes, which is around what he’s getting lately. If Time Lord can stay out of foul trouble, he’s got the fast track to a double-double.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $3,600

If Mitchell isn’t placed into COVID-19 protocols, he’s going to be the top value on the slate most likely. De’Aaron Fox is in protocols and isn’t going to play. It seems Tyrese Haliburton is OK. Even before the Fox news and the Kings’ COVID outbreak, Mitchell had been playing great and returning value. At this price, if he starts and plays around 30-35 minutes, his ceiling is very high.