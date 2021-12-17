Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 17

Eight games are on the docket for Friday night NBA schedule and that means plenty of player props you can choose from courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note, there’s always the possibility that this could change given the sudden and volatile nature of players being placed into COVID protocols across the league. We’ll just go with picks from players who are available as of this writing.

Jayson Tatum over 40.5 Points, rebounds, and assists (-120)

Tatum is coming off a masterful performance against the Bucks on Monday, one where he put up 42 points, five rebounds, and four assists. In his last five outings, he has had four games where he has crossed the 40.5 p/r/a threshold and should be able to accomplish that again against the Warriors tonight.

Robert Williams III over 8.5 rebounds (+105)

Al Horford and Grant Williams have entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s matchup against Golden State for Boston. With no Horford, that means increased minutes for Robert Williams III. He’s already averaging 8.1 rebounds per game and with an increased role, he should zoom past that tonight.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double (+240)

Jokic is a triple-double machine, putting up one in four of his his last six games. The reigning MVP should be able to accomplish that again on the road against the Hawks tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.