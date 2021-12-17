Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Celtics on Friday

The first game of tonight’s NBA on ESPN doubleheader brings us to the northeast where the Boston Celtics will play host to the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Golden State (23-5) is coming off a 105-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday, a game that was of course notable for Steph Curry breaking the NBA’s all-time three point record. The two-time MVP got a standing ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd and finished the evening with 22 points.

Boston (14-14) was able to end a three-game losing streak on Monday by taking down the Bucks for a 117-103 home victory. The Celtics got an explosive performance from Jayson Tatum, who went off for 42 points and five rebounds in the victory.

The elephant in the room around the league has been the rising number of players entering health and safety protocols and that has affected this game as well. The notable players declared out of this game as of this writing incudes Golden State’s Jordan Poole and Boston’s Al Horford.

The Warriors enter as a three-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 214.5.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3

Golden State is 18-9-1 against the spread this season, sitting just behind Cleveland for best in the NBA. With a couple of days off since a record-breaking night at Madison Square Garden, Curry and the Warriors will be wired to roll against a Boston team that’s been inconsistent.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

Golden State is also the most under-friendly team in the NBA, hitting in 20 of its 28 games this season. The team will be without its third-leading scorer in Poole tonight while the Celtics will most likely have to bump Robert Williams III into the starting lineup with Horford out. The under is the safe play for this one.

