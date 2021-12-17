Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Hawks on Friday

The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks will meet Friday in a battle of two teams struggling to find their footing in their respective conferences. The Nuggets have had to deal with significant injuries, while the Hawks are seeing some diminishing returns on promising players.

The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Atlanta is -135 on the moneyline while Denver is +115. The total is set at 226.

Nuggets vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -2.5 (-110)

Even with Nikola Jokic on the floor, the Nuggets are significantly shorthanded. Atlanta’s players might be underwhelming this year but they’ve still got a better rotation at the moment than Denver. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter have started to find a rhythm recently, and Atlanta’s rebounding should be a factor here. Take the Hawks against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 226 (-110)

The Hawks rank 20th in points allowed per game, while the Nuggets rank 10th. Given those figures, this is a really high total. Both teams have great offenses and are capable of putting up a big number each night. However, 226 is a little too high to feel good about the over. Take the under here.

