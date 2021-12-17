Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers on Friday

The Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers square off Friday night in a battle of two teams hoping to make deep playoff runs this season. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Hornets should get LaMelo Ball back after the guard’s stint in COVID protocols, while the Blazers will have star Damian Lillard in the mix.

Portland is a 2-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trail Blazers are -135 on the moneyline, while the Hornets are +115. The total is set at 230.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -2 (-105)

Portland has been a mess this season due to injuries and off-court drama. However, there’s one thing the Trail Blazers always seem to get right every season. This team is 10-7 at home and 1-11 on the road, which is probably among the worst home-road record differentials in the league. Take Portland against the spread at home here.

Over/Under: Under 230 (-105)

This is a tough line, because both teams have struggled defensively this season. The Hornets rank 30th in points allowed and second in points scored, while the Blazers are 26 and 15 in those respective categories. With a line this high, the under is usually the safer play.

