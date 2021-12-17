How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 18

The Premier League continues with Matchday 18 kicking off this weekend. All 20 teams were supposed to be in action, but Manchester United has had an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 within their squad, leaving them unable to field a team this weekend. Their match against Brentford was already postponed from Matchday 17, and now their clash with Brighton has also been postponed. It’s the fifth Premier League match to have been postponed within the last week due to COVID-19 outbreaks as EPL officials attempt to get a hold on the situation spreading across the league.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

There are still plenty of other contests set to kick off, such as Tottenham v. Liverpool, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Spurs have won their last three straight outings, climbing the table from ninth back up to seventh place. Of course, this match is contingent upon whether Tottenham will actually be able to play, after having their last two matches called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Assuming they are able to play against Liverpool, it’ll be one to keep an eye on as the 2019-20 EPL champions are riding a five-match winning streak, sitting in second place just behind the league-leading Manchester City.

Arsenal, after a rough start to the season, have slowly been climbing back up the table after falling to last place after losing their first three matches. They’ve only lost three since then, making their way back into the top four and will look to continue that trend against Leeds United on Saturday. Led by Emile Smith Rowe with six goals, the Gunners will hope to take advantage of a struggling Leeds side, who have only won once in their last seven outings. The Peacocks most recently were steamrolled by Man City with a 7-0 final score, but will hope to fare better at home against Arsenal. The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

EPL Matchday 18 schedule

Saturday, Dec 18

Aston Villa v. Burnley, 10 a.m., NBC Sports/Universo

Southampton v. Brentford, 10 a.m., Peacock

Watford v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m., Peacock

West Ham United v. Norwich City, 10 a.m., Peacock

Leeds United v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports/Universo

Sunday, Dec 19

Everton v. Leicester City, 7 a.m., NBC Sports/Universo

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA/Universo

Newcastle United v. Manchester City, 9:15 a.m., NBC Sports

Tottenham Hotspur v. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., Peacock

Postponed

Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion, TBD