How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for December 17th episode

WWE Smackdown returns to the Chicago area tonight, with a new episode coming live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

We’re just 15 days away from New Year’s Day and the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta. Smackdown has kind of been spinning its wheels in building towards the show, so we’ll see if major things progress in tonight’s episode.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Since SummerSlam in August, a major storyline point in the feud between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been the true allegiance of advocate Paul Heyman. He’s been loyally devoted to the champ but the challenger Lesnar and aggressively intimated the Heyman is still representing him. After a week off, Reigns is set to return for tonight’s show in Rosemont and we may finally get this all cleared up ahead of the big championship clash at Day 1.

Toni Storm has spent the last several weeks clashing with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and had the opportunity to earn herself a future title match by facing the champ in a one-one-one encounter. After a three-minute encounter, Flair ended up getting herself disqualified and issued a beatdown of the upstart in the women’s division. These two are on a collision course for Day 1, so we’ll se how this feud heats up.

Xia Li made her long anticipated debut last week, helping Naomi ward off Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya in what would’ve been a 3-on-1 attack. We’ll most likely get a tag match of some sorts spotlighting the the newcomer to the blue brand.