2 Duke vs. Elon: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils were scheduled to play Cleveland State, then Loyola-Maryland on Saturday, but both teams had to pull out due to Covid-19 restrictions. That puts the Elon Phoenix up next, and they’ll make the 45-minute drive to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Duke (9-1) has wins over Gonzaga and Kentucky this season, with a loss at Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend the only blemish. Freshman Paolo Banchero is in the running for not only the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, but also the Wooden Award as the best player in college basketball. In Coach K’s swan song season, the Blue Devils rank seventh in adjusted offense according to KenPom.

Elon (3-8) is likely to get flattened by their ACC neighbors, as they have only one win against a Division I team this season. The Phoenix allow opponents to shoot 55.3 free throws for every 100 field goals attempted, putting them next-to-last in Division I in the category against a creampuff schedule so far. Prepare to be fouled early and often, Duke.

How to watch Loyola-Maryland vs. Duke

When: Saturday, December 18th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACCN

Where to live stream online: ACC Network subset of WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

