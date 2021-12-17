21 Kentucky VS. North Carolina: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas is now a one-game event, as Covid-19 issues with the Ohio State Buckeyes will keep them from attending. And event promoters have made the last-minute decision to have the No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at T-Mobile Arena for this one.

UK (7-2) last played a week ago, a 66-62 loss at Notre Dame. So far their best win this season is over a team in the triple digits in Ohio, and this should be their first real test. West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the most dominating big men in the country at 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per game, and freshman TyTy Washington might be playing his only season in college with 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists per contest if the ‘Cats continue rising.

North Carolina (8-2, 1-0 ACC) is on a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s battle and are coming off a 74-61 victory over Furman this past Tuesday. The Tar Heels went into the half tied with the Paladins before gradually pulling away throughout the second half. Dawson Garcia dropped 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

How to watch Kentucky VS. North Carolina

When: Saturday, December 18th, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

