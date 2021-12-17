Adam Thielen doesn’t practice on Friday for Week 15

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was not practicing on Friday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Thielen has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain and has yet to practice this week.

The multi-time Pro Bowl receiver initially suffered his ankle injury early in the team’s 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions two weeks ago in Week 13. The severity of the injury kept him out of Minnesota’s 36-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football just a few days later. There was optimism that he’d make his return for their upcoming battle against the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football, but his absence from Friday’s practice potentially pours cold water on that idea.

Thielen has put up strong numbers for the Vikings through 12 games this season, hauling in 64 receptions for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers who need Thielen for their playoff matchups should continue to monitor his status throughout the weekend but it’s not looking too good right now. Keep K.J. Osborn on speed dial.