How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the December 17th episode

AEW returns to your tv screens tonight with another episode of Rampage airing on TNT. The show will feature three matches for the evening.

This episode was taped following Wednesday’s special Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas suburb of Garland, TX.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, December 17

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We have two big tag matches headlining tonight’s show. First is an eight-man tag featuring SuperKliq and Bobby Fish meeting Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, and Rocky Romero. These eight have clashed over the past few weeks on Dynamite so we’ll see them go head-to-head. On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Adam Cole had a Christmas present and teased what it will be next week. There’s speculation that it pertains to the rumored arrival of Kyle O’Reilly to AEW, so we’ll see if an Undisputed Era reunion is in the works for the immediate future.

The other tag is a 10-man tag team match featuring AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers teaming up with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to fight Daniel Garcia, 2.0, and The Acclaimed. Also on the show, Tay Conti will battle Penelope Ford in a submission match.